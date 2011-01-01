Hours-
Thursday- Sunday 4-9pm
Home for the Holidays is a seasonal pop-up bar bringing holiday cheer on Thursdays-Sundays during the month of December. You can expect a menu filled with festive specialty drinks, delicious food specials, and fun seasonal décor! Winter Domes will be open until mid-March
Hornitos Tequila, cranberry juice, lime juice, orange liquor, club soda, fresh cranberries, and lime wedges for garnish
Tito's Handmade Vodka, Kahlua, cream, gingerbread syrup, cinnamon, and chocolate
Meyrs's Dark Rum, fig preserves, lemon squeeze, and ginger beer
Central Standard Brandy, orange juice, orange bitters, cinnamon, simple syrup, soda, and bruleed oranges
Coconut rum, curacao, Schnapps, pineapple juice, and soda
Tanqueray Gin, sugar, pineapple, lemon, sweet soda, and lemon-lime flavor
Grey Goose Vodka, St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, Amaro Di Angostura, and lemon
Korbel Brandy and Crème de Menthe, served on the rocks
Hornitos Tequila, cranberry juice, lime juice, orange liquor, club soda, fresh cranberries, and lime wedges for garnish
Tito's Handmade Vodka, Kahlua, cream, gingerbread syrup, cinnamon, and chocolate
Meyrs's Dark Rum, fig preserves, lemon squeeze, and ginger beer
Central Standard Brandy, orange juice, orange bitters, cinnamon, simple syrup, soda, and bruleed oranges
Coconut rum, curacao, Schnapps, pineapple juice, and soda
Tanqueray Gin, sugar, pineapple, lemon, sweet soda, and lemon-lime flavor
Grey Goose Vodka, St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, Amaro Di Angostura, and lemon
Korbel Brandy and Crème de Menthe, served on the rocks
German gluhwein, served warm with extra cinnamon and light cloves
Bulleit Bourbon, honey water, lemon, and cinnamon
Cruzan Aged Rum, Rum Chata, hot cocoa, chocolate shavings, and toasted marshmallow
Rosemary simple syrup, lemon juice, soda, and cranberries
Soda, cranberry juice, mint, and sugar
Cream soda, half and half, simple syrup, and a peppermint rim
Sartori Bellavitano Merlot, Vern's Wisconsin Sharp Cheddar, Maple Lead Smoked Gouda, LaClare Garlic and Herb Chevre, grapes, bread, and crackers
Sliced meats with ground mustard, sauces, bread, and crostini
Parmesan meatballs with soft, rustic bread
Smoked trout, shrimp cocktail, blackened salmon, cucumber salad, crackers, and bread
Hummus, smoke trout dip, spinach artichoke dip, crostini, raw cucumber, carrots, chips, bread, and crackers
Three types of bruschetta, tomato, olive tapenade, and diced mushrooms with mozzarella on crostini bread
A selection of mini desserts